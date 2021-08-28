 Skip to main content
Anniversary Louie and Germaine Menghini Louie & Germaine Menghini will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 2nd, 2021. Their family would like to honor this special anniversary by hosting a card shower. Please help them celebrate by sending anniversary wishes to them at: P.O. Box 252, Oshkosh, NE 69154.

