Anniversary Louie and Germaine Menghini Louie & Germaine Menghini will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 2nd, 2021. Their family would like to honor this special anniversary by hosting a card shower. Please help them celebrate by sending anniversary wishes to them at: P.O. Box 252, Oshkosh, NE 69154.
Anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Bill & Mary Downey Bill and Mary Downey will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on August 27, 2021. Their family wo…
Anniversary Lawrence and Irma Walter Lawrence and Irma Walter will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married August 28th, 19…
Anniversary Bud and Shirley Gillespie The children of Bud and Shirley Gillespie are hosting a 60th wedding anniversary open house from 1:00 pm…
Anniversary Patrick & Michelle Mu�oz Patrick and Michelle Mu�oz will be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary on August 16th, 2021. T…