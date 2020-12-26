Anniversary Anita & Bill Osborn Anita and Bill Osborn were married on December 31, 1955 and are celebrating their 65th Anniversary. Please join Steve, Don and Jenny and their families in congratulating this milestone with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to: 2100 Circle Drive, Suite 226, Scottsbluff NE 60361.
Anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Doc & Pat Roberts Doc and Pat Roberts celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Friday Dec. 11, 2020. They were married in …
Anniversary Tom and Jackie Atkins Former Gering residents, Tom and Jackie (Schneider) Atkins are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. T…
Anniversary Peggy and Edward (Spike) Eberspecher Peggy and Edward (Spike) Eberspecher will be celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary 12/21…
Anniversary Jerome and Judy Dixon Jerome and Judy Dixon, formerly of Gering, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 27th. T…
Anniversary Tim & Sandi Stricker Tim and Sandi Stricker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 28, 2020. We are so thankful…
Anniversary Danny and Terry Bailey Danny and Terry Bailey will be celebrating their 40th Wedding Anniversary on December 20, 2020. They were m…
Anniversary Chuck & Mary Haskell Happy Golden Anniversary! The children of Chuck and Marry Haskell happily announce their parents' 50th we…
Anniversary Dennis & Sharon Gregory Dennis and Sharon Gregory of Gering will be celebrating their 50th wedding anninversary on December 19…
Anniversary George and Margaret Karubas George and Margaret Karubas will be celebrating their 70th anniversary December 17th in Bayard Nebrask…
Anniversary Tom and Marg Dredla Tom and Marg Dredla will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 5, 2020. Their love story began …