Anniversary Harold & Delores Schillereff Harold & Delores Schillereff will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2021. Their children and grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Western Nebraska Veterans Home in care of Harold Schillereff, 1102 W. 42nd St., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
