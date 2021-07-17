Anniversary Jerry and Jennifer (Walter) Bernhardt Scottsbluff natives Jerry Bernhardt and Jennifer (Walter) Bernhardt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25, 2021. They were married in 1971 in Scottsbluff and now reside in Fort Collins, CO. They are the parents of four children: Greg (JaeAna), Sarah (Seth), Jeff (Hazuki), and Andrew. They are proud grandparents of 7 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Cora, Ayata, Logan, Martina, Olivia and Jacob. A private family gathering will be held in Fort Collins, CO.