Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Anniversary Stan and Deb Stobel Stan and Deb Stobel will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on April 26, 2021. The couple were united in marriage at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. Their children and grandchildren - Andy and Meagan Stobel (Tobin, Evelyn, Lydia, Arden, and Ruthie) and Luke and Libby Stobel (Charlotte, Graham, and Olivia) - invite you to shower the couple with cards in celebration of their special day. Anniversary wishes can be sent to: 230473 CR R, Gering, NE. 69341.

