Anniversary Gene and Carol Murphy Gene and Carol Murphy celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on January 29th, 2022. They were married on January 29, 1966 in Mitchell, NE. Daughters include; Cody Haun (Matt), Kristin Heimerman (Mike), Katie Hobbs, Cassie Haeffelin (TJ) , grandchildren- Kaylie, Madison, and Pake Haun, Murphy Blyth (Dillon), Jace and Tatum Heimerman, Addie, Avery, and Ace Hobbs, Ty, Hattie, and Coy Haeffelin, and great-grand daughter Lakyn Blyth. We would like to honor them with a card shower. Please send cards of congratulations to Gene and Carol at: 110549 County Rd G, Mitchell, NE 69357.

