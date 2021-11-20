Anniversary Glenn & Gail (Homan) Schleve The children of Glenn & Gail Schleve happily announce their parents' 60th wedding anniversary. Glenn & Gail were married on November 26, 1961 at the Methodist Church in Valentine, Nebraska. They have been blessed with four children, 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Their family would like to invite you to celebrate this momentous occasion with a card shower. Cards of congratulations can be sent to: 509 Monroe Street, Morrill, NE 69358. Congratulations to our parents!!
