Anniversary Dennis and Deborah Meyer Dennis and Deborah Meyer will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on December 2, 1971. Their children and grandchildren, Rebecca & Jeff Bohmont and Parker, Erin and Curtis Reisig, Braden, Taylor and Mason would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations can be sent to: P.O. Box 412, Morrill, NE 69358.
Anniversary
