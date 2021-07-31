Anniversary Tom and Bev (Ullstrom) Haver Tom and Bev (Ullstrom) Haver, Scottsbluff natives celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 21, 2021. They were married in 1971 at the Plymouth Congregation Church. Tom had just completed US Navy basic training in San Diego, CA. and Bev had just graduated Scottsbluff High School, Class of 1971. They are proud parents to their son Justin Haver of Scottsbluff and the very proud grandparents of his daughter Evelynn Haver. Justin and Evelynn would like to honor their Golden Anniversary with a card shower. Please send cards to: Tom and Bev Haver, 2414 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE 69341. Emails to: bchaver@gmail.com
