Anniversary Harry and Ruby Bishop Harry and Ruby Bishop will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on November 21, 2021. They were married on Nov. 21, 1956 in Taylor, Nebraska. Their family would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at: 3726 Juniper Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
