Anniversary Jim and Mary Jane (Everhard) Eckerberg Jim and Mary Jane (Everhard) Eckerberg are celebrating their 65 wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married on February 16th, 1957 at Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas. They have made their home in Gering for 54 years. Please send cards to: 1120 N Street Gering, NE 69341.
