Anniversary Leo and Frances Maschmeier Anniversary wishes to Leo & Frances (Cookie) Maschmeier who will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on October 28th, 2021. They were married on October 28th, 1961 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Marysville, Kansas. Congratulations to our wonderful parents from their children, Pam Murbach, Toni Andreasen, Mike and Jeff Maschmeier. Please help us in honoring them with a card shower. Anniversary wishes can be sent to: P.O. B0x 711, Gering, NE 69341. Love you Mom and Dad!