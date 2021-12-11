 Skip to main content
Anniversary Reiny and Donna Feil Reiny and Donna Feil will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on December 16th. They were married December 16, 1956 in Bayard, Nebraska. Their family would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at: 801 Canal St., Scottsbluff, NE. 69361.

