Anniversary Howard and Billie Jean Simon Howard and Billie Jean Simon will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on November 18, 2021. Their daughter, Debra McVicker (Brad McVicker), 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren would like to wish Grandfather & Granny a great 65th wedding anniversary! Cards of congratulations may be sent to: 1932 Avenue P, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Anniversary Rick and Soni Smith Rick and Soni Smith of Gering are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Rick and Soni (Brester) were mar…
Anniversary Roger & Carolyn Jensen Roger & Carolyn Jensen of Gering will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were marr…
Anniversary Ron & Linda Dykman Ron & Linda Dykman of Dalton will be celebrating their 30th anniversary on November 2, 2021. They were …
Anniversary Leo and Frances Maschmeier Anniversary wishes to Leo & Frances (Cookie) Maschmeier who will be celebrating their 60th wedding …