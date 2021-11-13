Anniversary Howard and Billie Jean Simon Howard and Billie Jean Simon will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on November 18, 2021. Their daughter, Debra McVicker (Brad McVicker), 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren would like to wish Grandfather & Granny a great 65th wedding anniversary! Cards of congratulations may be sent to: 1932 Avenue P, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.