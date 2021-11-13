 Skip to main content
Anniversary Howard and Billie Jean Simon Howard and Billie Jean Simon will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on November 18, 2021. Their daughter, Debra McVicker (Brad McVicker), 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren would like to wish Grandfather & Granny a great 65th wedding anniversary! Cards of congratulations may be sent to: 1932 Avenue P, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

