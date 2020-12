Anniversary Lowell & Marlene Chadwick Lowell and Marlene Chadwick are celebrating their 65th anniversary. They were married December 18, 1955 at the Bethel Union Church.They have 4 children Debbie Noel, Tamie and Rick Steiner, Joy and Kevin Kugler, and Rod and Angila Chadwick. 11 grandciildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Their address is: Box 74 Oshkosh, NE 69154.