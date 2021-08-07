 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary Gloria and Jack Rein Gloria and Jack Rein will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 8, 2021. They were married at Emmanuel Church in Scottsbluff. Their children, Aaron (Melissa) & Jeremy along with their grandchildren, Keelie, Kadin & Keaton all wish them a very blessed day and many more years together.

