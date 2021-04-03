 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary Chuck & Linda Petersen Chuck and Linda Petersen of Hemingford celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday April 3, 2021. Their daughters, Jennifer (Adam) Grabowski and Angie (Jarrod) Allen and their nine grandchildren honored them with a card shower. Their address is: P.O. Box 892, Hemingford, NE 69348.

Tags

