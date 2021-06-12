Anniversary Mike and Heidi Jackson Mike and Heidi Jackson of Gering, NE are celebrating their 40th Wedding Anniversary today. The couple were married at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Kimball on June 13, 1981. They have 3 sons, Jonathan, Andrew (Kelci) and Chris (Whitney). They are blessed with 2 grandsons, Kasen and Lukas and 1 granddaughter Alyvia.