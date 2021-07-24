Anniversary Al & Joanne Thompson Al & Joanne Thompson celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on July 20th. Their family would like to celebrate their 65th Anniversary with a card shower. Send your card wishes to Al & Joanne Thompson at 210554 Lake Minatare Rd., Scottsbluff NE 69361. Because of you both, the world knows True Love exists! Happy Anniversary! We Love you!
Anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Jerry and Jennifer (Walter) Bernhardt Scottsbluff natives Jerry Bernhardt and Jennifer (Walter) Bernhardt will celebrate their 50t…
Anniversary Wes & Elnora Sell Wes and Elnora Sell will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on July 15th, 2021. They were married…
Anniversary Dick & Sharon Rahmig Dick and Sharon Rahmig will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on July 18th, 2021. Their children, Cha…
Anniversary Rev. Lauren & Shirley Ekdahl Rev. Lauren & Shirley Ekdahl will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16th, 2021…
Anniversary Dick & Sharon Rahmig Dick and Sharon Rahmig will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on July 18th, 2021. Their children, Cha…