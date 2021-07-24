 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Anniversary Al & Joanne Thompson Al & Joanne Thompson celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on July 20th. Their family would like to celebrate their 65th Anniversary with a card shower. Send your card wishes to Al & Joanne Thompson at 210554 Lake Minatare Rd., Scottsbluff NE 69361. Because of you both, the world knows True Love exists! Happy Anniversary! We Love you!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Jerry and Jennifer (Walter) Bernhardt Scottsbluff natives Jerry Bernhardt and Jennifer (Walter) Bernhardt will celebrate their 50t…

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Wes & Elnora Sell Wes and Elnora Sell will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on July 15th, 2021. They were married…

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Dick & Sharon Rahmig Dick and Sharon Rahmig will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on July 18th, 2021. Their children, Cha…

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Rev. Lauren & Shirley Ekdahl Rev. Lauren & Shirley Ekdahl will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16th, 2021…

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Dick & Sharon Rahmig Dick and Sharon Rahmig will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on July 18th, 2021. Their children, Cha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News