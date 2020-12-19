Anniversary Jerome and Judy Dixon Jerome and Judy Dixon, formerly of Gering, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 27th. They were married in 1970 at Zion Lutheran Church in Big Springs, NE and spent most of their fifty years together in Gering. The couple now reside in Omaha near their two children Chad (Meredith) Dixon and Wendy (Mark) Roth and their three grandchildren. They are wonderful examples to all of us and we hope they enjoy many more years together! You are invited to celebrate by sending cards to them at 16031 Ruggles St, Omaha, NE 68116.