Anniversary Jim and Bette Hass Jim and Bette Hass will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at an Open House which will be hosted by Kara and Regan and their families. Jim Hass and Bette DeManche were married at the Methodist Church in Sidney, Nebraska on July 2, 1961. Please celebrate with us on Saturday, June 26th at Hotel 21 & Co from 2:00-4:00pm. Hotel 21 & Co is located at 2605 N. 10th Street in Gering, Nebraska. We love them dearly and want to thank them for always being such a great example of love and commitment to each other. No gifts please.
Anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Bill and Kathy Rogers Bill and Kathy Rogers are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend. They were married at Unit…
Anniversary Mike and Heidi Jackson Mike and Heidi Jackson of Gering, NE are celebrating their 40th Wedding Anniversary today. The couple were …
Anniversary Dallas & Lucille Whiting The children of Dallas and Lucille Whiting happily announce their 50th wedding anniversary. Dallas an…
Anniversary Larry & Marilyn Wagner The children and grandchildren of Larry and Marilyn Wagner of Mitchell wish to honor the couple on thei…
Anniversary Duane and Karol Stricker Duane and Karol Stricker will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary. They were married in Torrington, WY …
Anniversary Don & Shirley Collamore Don and Shirley (Hubbard) Collamore will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June…
Anniversary Howard & Peggy Atkins Atkins will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary June 12, 2021. Their children would like to honor t…
Anniversary Loren and Judy Hoatson Loren and Judy Hoatson will celebrate their 50th anniversary on June 5, 2021. They were married at the Sacr…
Anniversary Harold & Delores Schillereff Harold & Delores Schillereff will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2021. …
Anniversary Marvin and Virginia Harimon Marvin and Virginia Harimon were blessed to have celebrated their 70th Wedding anniversary on June 1, …