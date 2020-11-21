Anniversary Jim & Marsha McGowan Jim & Marsha McGowan of Banner County to celebrate their Golden Anniversary Plus One on Sunday, November 22, 2020. They met in the Air Force and married in 1969 at Marsha's home church in Ticonderoga, NY. A small family party hosted by Ward & Karen McGowan of Kimball was held last year at Christmas. Their children Angela & Dan Barnard of Meridian, MS, and Matt & Karen McGowan of Banner County and grandchildren Ivan & Iris Barnard and Breana McGowan ask that cards with well wishes be sent to: 1682 County Rd 57, Potter, NE 69156.