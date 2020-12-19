 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary Tom and Jackie Atkins Former Gering residents, Tom and Jackie (Schneider) Atkins are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They are being honored by their three daughters and seven grandchildren. Tessa (Carl) Stowe, grandchildren Peyton, Ryan, and Grant Stowe of MO; Jody (Wes) Fowler, grandchildren Garrett (Casey) and Andrew Fowler of MO; Lorie (Ray) Bonita, grandchildren Isabelle and Thomas Bonita of CO. Jackie and Tom were married December 30, 1960, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. Through their 60 years, they have taught their family by loving example, faith, and commitment. Due to the pandemic, their family would like to honor their Diamond celebration with a card shower. Cards and best wishes may be sent to 2374 East Fiesta Drive, Casa Grande, AZ. 85194.

