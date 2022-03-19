 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary

Anniversary Charles & Shirley (Campbell) Cannon The children of Charles and Shirley (Campbell) Cannon announce their parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary. Charles and Shirley were married on April 9, 1972 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They have been blessed with 2 Children, Heather (Lance) O'Bryan and Christopher (Stephanie) Cannon. They have 4 adored grandchildren: Katelynn, Weston, Sterling and Cody. Charles is now retired from his many years at Independent Plumbing and Shirley is retired from the business office at WNCC. Please join us in celebration of their anniversary at an open house on Saturday April 9, 2022 from 1pm to 3pm at Beecher Hall, 1730 18th Street, Mitchell, Nebraska.

