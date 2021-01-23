Anniversary Don & Dian Roth Don and Dian Roth will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on January 29th. They were married in Scottsbluff, NE in 1971 and have spent fifty wonderful years together in Gering where they raised their family and made many friends. They enjoy traveling, being involved in the community and visiting their four grandchildren. Their love, compassion and dedication are inspiring to us all and we hope they enjoy many more years together! Their children, Mark (Wendy) Roth and Steve (Jennifer) Roth, invite you to celebrate by sending cards to Don and Dian at: 2530 Ponder Place, Gering, NE 69341.