Anniversary Barbara and Larry Stoddard Barbara and Larry Stoddard will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2021. The couple were united in marriage at the Hull United Methodist Church, in Banner County. Their children, Monty (Lynette) Stoddard and Robin (Vinc) Aulick, along with their families, would like to invite you to shower the couple with cards on their anniversary and share a memory or two with them. Anniversary wishes can be sent to: 1605 R St., Gering, NE. 69341. The couple enjoys taking scenic road trips and Sunday afternoon drives. They plan to celebrate their anniversary with a leisurely drive thru southern Colorado and Texas. Here's to many more miles together - Happy Anniversary!