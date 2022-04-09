Anniversary Calvin and Denise Ehler Calvin and Denise Ehler are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary on April 11th. The couple was married in 1987 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They were blessed with 3 children; Candon, Colton and Connor and later their spouses; Ashleigh, Candace and Sergio. They adore their 7 grandchildren; Behr, Dash, Parker, Flinnt, Grady, Kayne and baby Ehler coming in September. To help them celebrate, their children, grandchildren and Calvin's mother would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations for the couple can be sent to Calvin and Denise at: 4318 Cottonwood Avenue in Scottsbluff, NE 69361.