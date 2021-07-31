 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Danny and Becky Tarr will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on August 6th, 2021. They were married at Christ the King in Gering, Nebraska. Their children, Aaron & Erin Tarr, Adam & Kelly Tarr, Andrew & Amanda Tarr, Anthony & Ashley Tarr, Mary & AJ Ayala along with their 10 grandchildren, would like to wish them a very blessed day and honor their Golden Anniversary with a card shower. Please send cards & congratulations to: Danny and Becky Tarr, 1625 12th Street, Gering, NE 69341.

