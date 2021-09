Anniversary James and Demaris Berger James and Demaris Berger celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 25, 2021. They were married on September 25th, 1971 at Christ The King Church in Gering, NE. Their lives have been blessed with a loving family. Josh and Jill Berger, Jordan and Kara Berger and Jarred and Stephanie Berger. Grandchildren Avelin and Maeve, Teagan and Oliver and Reese, Bode and Hutch. A small family celebration with family and friends was held in September 11 in Ft Collins, CO.