Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary Carol & Dave Ruff Carol & Dave Ruff were married 50 years ago on April 24, 1971, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, NE. They currently reside in Torrington, WY. There will be a celebration in July with family and friends.

