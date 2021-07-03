Anniversary Dick & Sharon Rahmig Dick and Sharon Rahmig will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on July 18th, 2021. Their children, Chad & Dianna Rahmig, Stephanie & Marvin Lockman, Robert & Amber Rahmig along with their grandchildren, Rustin Rahmig, Tegan (Logan) Woodward, Austin Rahmig, Cory (Pasiensia) Lockman, Marissa Lockman, Kassadie Rahmig, Chance Rahmig, Lillianna Rahmig and Tarrin Rahmig, would like to wish them a very blessed day and honor their Golden Anniversary with a card shower. Please send cards to: Dick and Sharon Rahmig, 220714 County Road R, Gering, NE 69341.