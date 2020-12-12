Anniversary Chuck & Mary Haskell Happy Golden Anniversary! The children of Chuck and Marry Haskell happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Chuck and Mary were married on December 19, 1970 at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They have two daughters, and four granddaughters. Chuck and Mary are retired in Omaha, Nebraska. They love to take long walks outside, travel (pre COVID), play bridge (poorly), read, watch Netflix, and spend time with family and friends. Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!