Anniversary Mark & Annette Lang Mark and Annette Lang will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on December 1st. Mark and Annette first met at a mutual good friend's wedding. They hit it off and have been inseparable ever since. Their daughters, Nicholle and Riley, were planning an anniversary party to help them celebrate, but in light of covid, they would like to hold a card shower for them instead. Cards may be sent to: 1902 Avenue L, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.