 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0

Anniversary Mark & Annette Lang Mark and Annette Lang will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on December 1st. Mark and Annette first met at a mutual good friend's wedding. They hit it off and have been inseparable ever since. Their daughters, Nicholle and Riley, were planning an anniversary party to help them celebrate, but in light of covid, they would like to hold a card shower for them instead. Cards may be sent to: 1902 Avenue L, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Martin & Melody Staab November 22, 1980 - November 22, 2020 Our 40 year anniversary will not be a time of celebration. Because…

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Henry & Evelyn Meter Henry & Evelyn Meter will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2020. Married…

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Jim & Marsha McGowan Jim & Marsha McGowan of Banner County to celebrate their Golden Anniversary Plus One on Sunday, Novem…

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Dennis & Linda Mitchell Dennis & Linda Mitchell of Minatare will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on November…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News