Anniversary Henry & Evelyn Meter Henry & Evelyn Meter will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2020. Married November 26, 1950, at Hope Congregational Church in Bayard, NE. Henry was born in Minatare, NE and Evelyn in Bayard, NE. They have resided in the valley all their lives. Henry retired from Gering School District after 38 years of teaching math and driver's ed, coaching, and being the principal at the high school. Evelyn was a homemaker and worked at Davis Realty. They have 4 children and their spouses, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, including 2 sets of twins. Their family would like to honor them with a card shower for this momentous occasion. Please send cards of congratulations to: 1725 Virginia Avenue, Gering, NE 69341.