Anniversary Gary & Chary Hutzel Gary & Chary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 10, 2021. They got engaged in Hawaii while Gary was on R & R from Vietnam and were married at Friends Church in LeGrand, IA on September 10, 1971. They are making plans for an East Coast cruise at a later date.
