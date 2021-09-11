 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary Gary & Chary Hutzel Gary & Chary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 10, 2021. They got engaged in Hawaii while Gary was on R & R from Vietnam and were married at Friends Church in LeGrand, IA on September 10, 1971. They are making plans for an East Coast cruise at a later date.

