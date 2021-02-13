Anniversary Gregory & Teresa Elliott Gregory and Teresa Elliott will celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary on February 14th. They were married in Kearney, NE in 1981. The couple have lived in the Scottsbluff area for nearly 30 years. Teresa worked as an LPN in the community for 28 years and recently retired. Gregory has been with Diamond Vogel Paint Store for 14 years. They have two daughters, Stacey Lamar (Curtis) and Abigail Torres (Domingo). They also have three grandsons, Tyrese, Tyler, and Kobe Lamar. Gregory and Teresa love spending time with their dogs and family. They are active in serving their church body at WestWay Christian Church. They love to travel when they are able. Gregory is an avid bicyclist and Teresa dabbles in quilting. In lue of a celebration, cards and best wishes may be sent to: 1821 7th Ave, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 to celebrate the couple. "You decorated my life. Created a world where dreams are a part. And you decorated my life by paintin' you love all over my heart. You decorated my life." (Kenny Rogers-You Decorated My Life).