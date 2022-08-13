Anniversay - Buford and Mary Carter

60th Anniversary Buford and Mary Carter Buford and Mary Carter are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on August 18. Cards may be mailed to 1102 W 42nd St, Room 84, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
