 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversay - Buford and Mary Carter

  • 0
Anniversay - Buford and Mary Carter

60th Anniversary Buford and Mary Carter Buford and Mary Carter are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on August 18. Cards may be mailed to 1102 W 42nd St, Room 84, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner

Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner

60th Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner The family of Dick and Bev Wagoner are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th anniversar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News