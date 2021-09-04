Anniversary Larry & Sherlin Foos Larry & Sherlin Foos will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 8th, 2021. They have two boys Thad and Brad, Brad married Tami and they have three children Yasmen, Forest and Dalton. Yasmen is getting married September 18, 2021, and has a child Lynley Lewis. Forest has a child Garetth. So, Larry & Sherlin have three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Their family would like to honor them with an open house to celebrate not only their 60th wedding anniversary, but also their 80th birthdays. This will be held Saturday, September 11, from 2-4pm at the Table Mountain Vineyard, 5933 Road 48, Huntley, WY.