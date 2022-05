Anniversary Gary and Deb Williamson Gary and Deb Williamson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20th. The couple was married in 1972 in a small ceremony at Deb's parent's home in Scottsbluff. They were blessed with one daughter, Chancee and a wonderful grandson, Noah. To help them celebrate, Chancee and Noah would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 910 Schmid Dr, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.