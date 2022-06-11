 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ordination Anniversary Pastor Ed Hunzeker

Ordination Anniversary Pastor Ed Hunzeker The family of Pastor Ed Hunzeker would like to announce his 50th anniversary of ordination in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He was ordained June 11, 1972 in Falls City, NE. He has served dual Parishes in Rushville and Mirage Flats; Scribner and Uehling; Potter and Gurley; and single Parishes in Scottsbluff and Alliance. He has also filled in at many other churches in the Panhandle. He was the Chaplain at Prairie Haven Hospice and Chaplain at Regional West Medical Center until retirement. Currently, he is the part-time Chaplain at the Nebraska Veteran's Home. His wife and children would like to honor him with a card shower of congratulations. Cards may be sent to 1901 East 28th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

