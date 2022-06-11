Ordination Anniversary Pastor Ed Hunzeker The family of Pastor Ed Hunzeker would like to announce his 50th anniversary of ordination in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He was ordained June 11, 1972 in Falls City, NE. He has served dual Parishes in Rushville and Mirage Flats; Scribner and Uehling; Potter and Gurley; and single Parishes in Scottsbluff and Alliance. He has also filled in at many other churches in the Panhandle. He was the Chaplain at Prairie Haven Hospice and Chaplain at Regional West Medical Center until retirement. Currently, he is the part-time Chaplain at the Nebraska Veteran's Home. His wife and children would like to honor him with a card shower of congratulations. Cards may be sent to 1901 East 28th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Ordination Anniversary Pastor Ed Hunzeker
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson Do you remember this couple when they were young? Tom and Mary Carson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniv…
Anniversary Richard and Joyce Hass Richard and Joyce (Hergenrader) Hass will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10. They were ma…
Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam Stan and Diane Eskam are celebrating their 60th anniversary on June 7. They were married June 7, 1962, at St.…
Anniversary Andrew M. and Julia A. Bucy Andrew M. Bucy and Julia A. (Keil) Bucy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2022.…
Anniversary Jim and Carol Zier Jim and Carol Zier are celebrating 50 years of marital bliss. They were married at Calvary Lutheran Church in S…
Anniversary Randy and Janey Henkel Randy and Janey Henkel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 28th. The couple was married i…
Anniversary Vic and Joyce Walker Vic and Joyce Walker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20th. The couple was married in 19…