Vic & Joyce Walker Anniversary

Anniversary Vic and Joyce Walker Vic and Joyce Walker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20th. The couple was married in 1972 in Chadron, Nebraska. They were blessed with three daughters: Kim, Nichole and Cari and later their spouses, Mark, Blake and Shawn. They adore their five grandchildren: Cole, Mason, Claire, John and Graham. To help them celebrate, their children and grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations for the couple can be sent to Vic and Joyce at: 2055 Bonanza in Gering, NE 69341.