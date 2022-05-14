Bailey Birt Graduation

Graduation Bailey Birt Bailey Birt, granddaughter of Ron and Wendy Asmus, graduated from Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing with a BSN, RN designation. Bailey has chosen a position in the acute oncology department at the Nebraska Medicine Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.
