Birth/McRea

BIRTH Marshall Kenneth McRea 9 lbs, 8 oz, 21" 1st New Year baby born in 2022 at Adventist Hospital in Littleton Colorado. Welcomed by his parents, Brandon and Anne Lee, his 5 year old sister, Eliza Lee his 20 month old brother, Clayton John, his grandparents, Pam and Barry McRea from Scottsbluff & Beth and Ken Haizlip from Jacksonville Florida and great grandparents, Dorothy Pedersen from Scottsbluff and Dr. Charles Darby from Charleston, SC.