Birthday Ann Eckerberg, 80 Ann Eckerberg was born May 18, 1942, in Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Rosedale High School in 1960 and graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, in 1965. She moved to Gering in 1990 and currently resides in assisted living at Mitchell Care Center in Mitchell. The family requests a card shower. Her address is Ann Eckerberg, 1723 23rd Street, Room 402, Mitchell, NE 69357.