Birth - Freya Olivia Welch

  • 0
Birth Freya Olivia Welch Candice and Sean Welch of Dalton are excited to announce the birth of their daughter, Freya Olivia Welch. Freya was born on October 6th, 2022, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Grandparents are Jerry & Carol Knaub of Gering and Bud & Gladys Welch of Alliance.

