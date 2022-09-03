Birth Mason Alexander Jones Charles and Doris Haas of Scottsbluff are proud to announce the birth of their great-grandson, Mason Alexander Jones, born July 30, 2022, at 6:32 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz. in Parker, Colorado. The proud parents are Luke and Brianna (Flichs) Jones of Aurora, Colorado. Grandparents are Tim and Vanessa (Haas) Flichs of Aurora and Brad and Maggie Jones of Aurora. Great-grandparents are Bruce and Nancy Jones of Aurora.