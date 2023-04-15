Birth Matilda "Millie" Tran Theodore Tran, along with his parents, Brooke and Duong, are pleased to announce the birth of his sister, Matilda "Millie" Tran, born on March 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Millie arrived at 8:53 p.m. weighing 7 lb. 4 oz. and measuring 18 1/2 inches. Proud grandparents are Dr. Pat and Julie Brown of Scottsbluff and James & Susan Tran of Joplin, Missouri.