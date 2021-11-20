Birth Cal Joseph Lussetto Daneff Ro Daneff of Santa Cruz, California is proud to announce the birth of her baby brother, Cal Joseph Lussetto Daneff. Parents are Jeff and Amy Daneff. Cal was born on September 25, 2021, weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Frank and Candy Lussetto of Broadwater, Nebraska and Joe and Jenny Daneff of Omaha, Nebraska.