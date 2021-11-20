Birth Cal Joseph Lussetto Daneff Ro Daneff of Santa Cruz, California is proud to announce the birth of her baby brother, Cal Joseph Lussetto Daneff. Parents are Jeff and Amy Daneff. Cal was born on September 25, 2021, weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Frank and Candy Lussetto of Broadwater, Nebraska and Joe and Jenny Daneff of Omaha, Nebraska.
Birth
Related to this story
Most Popular
Birthday Darlene Hall Former long time resident, Darlene Hall, will be having her 90th Birthday party from 2-4p.m., November 21 at the Sandhil…