Birth Owyn Marlo Connor Owyn Marlo Connor was born at 6:55pm on March 6, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center. She weighed 9lbs. 1oz. and was 21 1/2 inches long. She is the second daughter of Tylii and Cole, and little sister to Pyper, of Mitchell, NE. Owyn's grandparents are April and Neal Buhr of Scottsbluff, NE, and Dale and Shawnda Connor of Marsland, NE. Great grandparents are Tony and Nancy Betancur of Mitchell, NE, Phyllis Whitaker of Glendo, WY, Nancy and the late Paul Buhr of Gering, NE, and the late Marsha Rexus. Great-great grand parents include Blanche and the late Ramon Betancur of Scottsbluff, NE, and Walt and the late Donna Helser of Mitchell, NE. Other grandparents include Denise Berry of Alliance, NE, and great grandparents Lynn and Bev Berry of Alliance, NE.

