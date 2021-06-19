Birth Kayne Jordan Robles Sergio and Connor Robles of Gering are pleased to announce the birth of their son Kayne Jordan Robles. Kayne was born on May 18, 2021 at 8:59 A.M. at Regional West Medical Center. He was 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 1/8 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Calvin and Denise Ehler of Scottsbluff and paternal grandparents are Sergio Robles, Sr. of Mesa, Arizona and Laurie Collins of Gering.
