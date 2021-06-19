 Skip to main content
Birth Kayne Jordan Robles Sergio and Connor Robles of Gering are pleased to announce the birth of their son Kayne Jordan Robles. Kayne was born on May 18, 2021 at 8:59 A.M. at Regional West Medical Center. He was 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20 1/8 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Calvin and Denise Ehler of Scottsbluff and paternal grandparents are Sergio Robles, Sr. of Mesa, Arizona and Laurie Collins of Gering.

